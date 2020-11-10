IPL 2020 Final Live Score, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score: Defending champions vs maiden finalists

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After a really long cricket break and two months of T20I action in Dubai, we have reached the Indian Premier League 2020 final as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals square off in summit clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
DC returned as a vastly improved side to reach their first final but will need an extraordinary effort to upset MI after three unsuccessful attempts to beat the champions this season. Mumbai, the tournament’s most successful team, made the playoff with a match to spare and crushed Delhi in Thursday’s qualifier to stay on course for a fifth IPL title. Delhi had to overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday’s second qualifier to set up a summit clash with a side who beat them twice in the round-robin stage this season.
"This pitch has been good. The whole square has been good. I see a beauty, I am licking my lips. This is the pitch used for that qualifier. There has been a good balance between bat and ball, with the ball coming on nicely. The faster bowlers have enjoyed bowling here. You'd bat on this, but you're not going to be disadvantaged by the toss," say Mark Nicholas and Pommie Mbangwa in their pitch report.
The question ahead of IPL 2020 final is whether Delhi Capitals have it in them to halt the seemingly unstoppable Mumbai machine. Delhi’s story is known: a positive aura-building start was punctured midway through the tournament and they were left unsure about their best playing eleven. The problem largely centred around their batting though a few niggles have affected their bowling options also. How will they roll for their first ever final?
It's Maximum City vs Capital City to claim the IPL 2020 title in Dubai tonight, the ground that has seen some of the best matches this season. MI have been the team to beat this season. DC have had a topsy turvy season - but the slotting in of Stoinis at the top of the order might just be the fillip they needed. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.