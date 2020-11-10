IPL 2020 Final Live Score, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score: Defending champions vs maiden finalists

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Score

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After a really long cricket break and two months of T20I action in Dubai, we have reached the Indian Premier League 2020 final as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals square off in summit clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

DC returned as a vastly improved side to reach their first final but will need an extraordinary effort to upset MI after three unsuccessful attempts to beat the champions this season. Mumbai, the tournament’s most successful team, made the playoff with a match to spare and crushed Delhi in Thursday’s qualifier to stay on course for a fifth IPL title. Delhi had to overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday’s second qualifier to set up a summit clash with a side who beat them twice in the round-robin stage this season.