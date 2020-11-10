IPL 2020 Final: How numbers favour marauding Mumbai over determined Delhi in grand finale

Mumbai hold the edge over Delhi. (BCCI/IPL)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians’ hold the advantage in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 over Delhi Capitals. Mumbai have no batsman in their ranks to individually match the towering display of the Delhi veteran Shikhar Dhawan but the Rohit Sharma-led side still holds an edge in batting on the strength of consistent middle order.

According to the GloFans Cric Data Metrics analysis shows a sharp contrast in the batting strength of the DC and Mumbai Indians.

In contention for the Orange Cap, Dhawan has over 600 runs against his name. For Mumbai, there hasn’t been a single 500+ run aggregator during this year, but their top three batsmen edge out Delhi’s top trio in collective scores.

IPL 2020: The top scorers of the tournament. (GloFans Cric Data Metrics) IPL 2020: The top scorers of the tournament. (GloFans Cric Data Metrics)

Dubai has been relatively a happy hunting ground for the bowlers. Bowlers’ statistics in all three major aspects – economy, strike rate and average, have been slightly better than the overall tournament numbers.

The battle of supremacy may eventually be decided by the pacers. A deep dive indicates that as the league has progressed, pacers have become more effective with a significant improvement in strike rate and economy.

The spinners have been effective primarily in curtailing runs in the second half of the tournament.

The pictogram below is an indicator that how IPL’s two fastest bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje along with Marcus Stoinis for the DC and lethal Jaspreet Bumrah backed by Trent Boult will have an important role to play in the final.

IPL 2020: Dubai vs rest of the tournament. (GloFans Cric Data Metrics) IPL 2020: Dubai vs rest of the tournament. (GloFans Cric Data Metrics)

A closer look at the flow charts of runs at the Dubai International Stadium during the course of IPL 2020, shows that scoring becomes relatively easy for the teams’ as the innings progress. That makes new ball bowlers’ role all the more important for their teams. MI’s Jasprit Bumrah is lethal in this period of the game and along with Trent Boult forms a devasting partnership.

However, an impactful inning atop the batting order by India veteran Rohit Sharma or Dhawan can be decisive in the battle for the title.

IPL 2020: How the bowlers fared in Dubai. (GloFans Cric Data Metrics) IPL 2020: How the bowlers fared in Dubai. (GloFans Cric Data Metrics)

Given the two teams’ strength, Dubai’s track record, and top icons’ form, an enthralling finale is on the cards.

Stats to remember:

MI at this venue: Played 7, Won 2, Lost 5

DC at this venue: Played 10, Won 5, Lost 5

Head to head overall: Matches 27, MI wins 15, DC wins 12

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.