IPL 2020 Eliminator: Manish Pandey replies with his bat after Virat Kohli’s sledge

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) kept themselves alive in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign after they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

After winning the toss, SRH produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131/7.

AB de Villiers (56 off 43) scored a timely half-century to somewhat rescue RCB from a horrible start and take the team past the 120-run mark. Jason Holder led the Orange Army’s bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/25 and he was supported by T Natarajan (2/33).

Chasing, SRH were dealt an early blow as Shreevats Goswami was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over. Manish Pandey came on at number three to partner his skipper David Warner in the middle.

In the third over of the second innings, after Pandey defended a delivery by Mohammed Siraj, Kohli tried to sledge the batsman to hinder his focus. But two balls later, the SRH batsman responded with the bat to hit a maximum, leaving Kohli surprised.

Kohli has previously tried unnerving the batsmen in the tournament, but it hasn’t been successful either of the times. Last week, Kohli tried to sledge Mumbai Indians’ batsman Suryakumar Yadav but in the end, Yadav scored an unbeaten 79 off 43 to lead Mumbai to another victory.

Bangalore’s bowling unit gave a tough time to SRH as they dismissed both Warner (17) and Pandey (24) soon after. But Kane Williamson’s 65-run partnership with Jason Holder towards the end proved to be the demise of RCB.

Hyderabad will next lock horns with an extremely hurt Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on November 8 to fight for a place in the finals against Mumbai Indians.

