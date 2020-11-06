IPL 2020 Eliminator: David Warner’s caught behind dismissal divides opinion

David Warner departed in the sixth over of the chase. (Screengrab)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has had its fair share of umpiring gaffes and another controversial decision pertaining to David Warner’s dismissal popped up on Friday during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

After winning the toss, SRH produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy RCB to a modest 131/7. Jason Holder led the Orange Army’s bowling attack with impressive figures of 3/25 and was supported by T Natarajan (2/33).

Chasing, SRH were dealt an early blow as Shreevats Goswami was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over. David Warner rallied on with Manish Pandey to get his team up to 35/1 after 5 overs.

In the sixth over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, trouble came brewing for SRH as Warner was adjudged to be dismissed for a caught behind. Although the initial decision was a not out, upon RCB’s review, the third umpire decided that there was enough contact with Warner’s glove and decided it was an out.

WATCH – VK gets the DRS right Big wicket at stake, close call, @imVkohli opts for the DRS in the nick of time and the third umpire rules Warner out. Superb review from the RCB captain. 📹📹https://t.co/4Brs8hh3f5 #Dream11IPL #Eliminator — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 6, 2020

Warner went to defend an inswinging delivery and the DRS caught a sound as the ball went through the batsman’s bat and body, specifically under the glove and over the thigh pad.

The decision has divided pundits and commentators as some believed that there was no contact with the ball for it to be adjudged to be a caught behind.

Looked like spike and ball on glove were together. Not a nice way to go but this is what reviews are for. pic.twitter.com/m8zi5NlV1R — Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) November 6, 2020

Incredible decision from the 3rd umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) November 6, 2020

Warner departed for 17 off 17 balls, leaving SRH on 43/2 after 5.4 overs and in some trouble in their chase. Since then, Hyderabad have stumbled as they are now struggling on 87/4 after 15 overs.

In the first innings, SRH started off well by sending both the openers, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, into the hut early on. Jason Holder inside four overs. AB de Villiers (56 off 43) scored a timely half-century to somewhat rescue RCB from a horrible start and take the team past the 120-run mark.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd