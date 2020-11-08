IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Another intense battle awaits as Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite finishing second on the points table the Capitals are struggling to hit the right chord, while their opponent SRH are enjoying one of their best form.

SRH will go into the encounter on the back of an impressive win against the Royal Challengers. Delhi, on the other hand, would look to start afresh and would look to the put the past results aside.

Here are all the details from the clash:

What time will the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 11). The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals take place?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals online?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 play-off match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd