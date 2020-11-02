IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Fight for No. 2 begins

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore fight for the top-two finish in IPL 2020 which will help them be better prepared to make it to the final. DC and RCB have lost four and three games on the trot respectively. The loser of Monday’s game could still end up making the play-offs but it will be then at the mercy of other teams.
DC, who had a successful first half of the season fell dramatically, with their last win coming two weeks ago. Their batsmen have come a cropper since then and the bowling doesn’t look as potent as it was in the first half. RCB also suffered from a string of losses, most recently against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
Problems started with DC unable to find a stable combination at the openers’ slot. Both Prithvi Shaw and Ajikya Rahane have been paired up with Shikhar Dhawan but either of them has not provided the much-needed consistency.
In fact, Dhawan, who was flying high with back-to-back hundreds, has managed 0, 0, 6 in the last three games.
The Delhi-based team relies heavily on the big-hitting from Rishabh Pant in the middle-order but with 274 runs at a strike-rate of 112.29, he is yet to find his mojo.
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams are on level terms with 14 points and will be playing their final league match. A win tonight will see one of the team making its way into the playoffs, while the other one will have to wait for net run-rate to come into play. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest.