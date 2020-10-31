IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai in complete control

IPL 2020, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After three consecutive defeats, Delhi Capitals would look to get their campaign back on track in the clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The team currently stand at the third position but with the playoff race getting exciting, Delhi cannot afford to lose another match.
Mumbai, on the other hand, have already made it to the playoffs and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Despite Rohit Sharma missing out from action, Mumbai have been in sublime form under the leadership of Keiron Pollard. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has adjusted to the opening slot brilliantly as he along with Quinton de Kock have given Mumbai the quickfire start they look forward to.
Match 51, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 31 Oct, 2020
The powerplay overs are done and Mumbai would be very confident after what they have produced so far. Just 22 runs from the first six overs, which also included the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.
Some confusion in the middle as both Boult and De Kock go a half-hearted appeal for a caught behind. Meanwhile, Pollard has taken the review but TV replay confirms that the ball passed very close to the bat but there was no connection. Shreyas Iyer survives but MI lose their review. DC: 18/2 (4.1 overs)
Just when things were looking good for both Prithvi Shaw and Delhi Capitals, the youngster makes a mistake. The batsman had already smashed Boult for two boundaries in the over and in an attempt to get the third one, he throws away his wicket. A short delivery and the batsman tried to play it across the line, but it takes the edge and flies high in the air. Quinton de Kock calls for the catch and completes it without any discomfort. Shaw departs for 10 as Delhi lose both their openers. DC: 15/2 (3 overs)
After a tight one-run over by Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya will continue Mumbai's attack from the other end. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer joins Shaw in the middle.
Big big big wicket for Mumbai as Shikhar Dhawan walks back on 0. Slightly wide and Dhawan tries to open the face of his bat. Unfortunate for the batsman as his shot falls right in front of Suryakumar Yadav, who takes a good low catch. DC: 1/1 (0.3 overs)
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan walk out in the middle to kick-off the proceedings. Shaw will be taking the strike as Trent Boult leads the Mumbai attack.
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field first.
Going by paper, MI definitely have a clear-cut edge over DC and having confirmed their last four berth, the title holders would be playing without any pressure.
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the last three games due to a left-leg hamstring injury, is unlikely to take the field again on Saturday, but there is no substantial word from the MI management in this regard yet.
Despite three defeats on the trot against Kings XI Punjab, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC are placed third with 14 points from 12 games, courtesy their consistent run in the first phase of the league.
The three defeats should come as an eye opener for DC as they can ill-afford to take things lightly and need at least a win to seal their play-off place.
But it won’t be an easy task as their last two games are against the top two teams on the table — MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
If DC lose their last two games, it is entirely possible that KXIP will go past them on NRR even if they finish on 14 points and in such a case, the Delhi side could be eliminated if other teams on 14 have a higher NRR.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Both the teams have enjoyed a great campaign so far. Mumbai, who are also the table toppers have already qualified for the play-off, but a slight drop in form have seen Delhi go down at the third spot. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!