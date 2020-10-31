IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score: Mumbai in complete control

IPL 2020, DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After three consecutive defeats, Delhi Capitals would look to get their campaign back on track in the clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The team currently stand at the third position but with the playoff race getting exciting, Delhi cannot afford to lose another match.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have already made it to the playoffs and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Despite Rohit Sharma missing out from action, Mumbai have been in sublime form under the leadership of Keiron Pollard. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has adjusted to the opening slot brilliantly as he along with Quinton de Kock have given Mumbai the quickfire start they look forward to.