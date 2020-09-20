IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP Live Streaming: Match 2

IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab open their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP, who have never won the IPL, are aiming to go all the way this time with a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and overseas recruits Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, the in-form Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb Zadran.

Spin is expected to play a big role on the UAE pitches. Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge in the spin department, with the trio of R Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel streets ahead of their counterparts from the Mohali-based side.

History favours KXIP who have won four out of the last five matches but it was the Capitals who emerged victorious in the last match between the two sides in the 2019 season.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

DC vs KXIP match details:

When is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

What time is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab be held?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

The live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also follow live score and updates of the IPL 2020 match here on indianexpress.com.

