IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Chris Gayle, Ajinkya Rahane left on the bench

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP : Chris Gayle, Ajinkya Rahane were left on the bench. (Twitter/KXIP/DC)

There will be no Gaylestorm in Dubai after Chris Gayle was left on the bench as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) took on Delhi Capitals (DC) on matchday two of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Chirs Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell were the four foreign players included in the KXIP XI.

The reason behind leaving out Gayle was perhaps due to the preference given to Pooran. The young left-hander’s inclusion probably gives skipper KL Rahul, who made his captaincy debut for KXIP on Sunday, a lot more freedom while opening the innings. The Trinidadian was also in good form during the recently concluded Carribbean Premier League.

Gayle arrived in KXIP in 2018 and was not a part of the playing XI initially as Punjab chose Mayanka Agarwal over him. But ‘The Boss’ showed why it was a mistake to drop him with a blazing half-century in his first match for KXIP. Thereafter he went on to score heavily in the 2018 and 2019 season.

“Fresh wicket, don’t really know what to expect. I’m confident and so is the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket. Staying indoors was difficult, but it also gave us time to think about our strategy, Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are our four overseas players,” Rahul said after winning the toss.

However, Gayle’s exclusion has not gone down well with a large section of Punjab’s fans as they expected fireworks from the Universe Boss.

How can you keep Chris Gayle out of playing eleven? He is far better player than you and anyone else in you team. Seems you have no understanding of game. — Manish Sharma (@ManishS41796915) September 20, 2020

Disappointed not to see @henrygayle tonight – but this is logical based on current demonstrated form @lionsdenkxip — Ganga (@unc_mba_2010) September 20, 2020

Finally, the day has arrived when #ChrisGayle is no longer an automatic choice in the playing XI #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP — Slipstream Cricket (@SlipstreamCrick) September 20, 2020

India veteran Ajinkya Rahane was not in the Delhi line-up either. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had hinted before the game that Rahane’s place in playing XI was not guaranteed. However, he had also said that Rahane is in the ‘mix of things’ for the first match.

“I have worked closely with him to improve his T20 batting but I have already had the conversation with him regarding this and as far as the first match goes he is certainly in the mix of things.”

Delhi’s batting strength probably did not work in favour of Rahane.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd