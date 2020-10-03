IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 DC vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: After enduring a crushing 49-run defeat in their opening clash against Mumbai Indians, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders have bounced back well in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. They first defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets and went on to overhaul Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in the next two encounters. On Saturday, the team would look to do the same when they face Delhi Capitals in the second encounter of the day. Andre Russell will be the man to look out for. The Windies all-rounder is yet to make a statement but when he does there’s no stopping him.

Delhi, on the other hand, will enter the contest on the back of a 15-run defeat against SRH and would look to overturn their fortune in the contest tonight. Here are all the details from the contest.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) being held?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC)?

The live streaming of match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

