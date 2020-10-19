IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: CSK win toss, opt to bat first

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Score

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Placed seventh and eighth on the points table, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals cannot afford to slip with play-off spot in sights as they clash against each other in Match 37 of Indian Premier League 2020. Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. CSK will be without Dwayne Bravo, who has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury.

RR also find themselves in a very difficult situation and desperately need to explore ways to close down games. Steve Smith has returned to form with a half-century in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Jos Buttler has not been consistent enough with the bat, Ben Stokes is yet to fire after having joined the team late.