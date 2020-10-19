IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: CSK win toss, opt to bat first

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Placed seventh and eighth on the points table, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals cannot afford to slip with play-off spot in sights as they clash against each other in Match 37 of Indian Premier League 2020. Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. CSK will be without Dwayne Bravo, who has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury.
RR also find themselves in a very difficult situation and desperately need to explore ways to close down games. Steve Smith has returned to form with a half-century in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Jos Buttler has not been consistent enough with the bat, Ben Stokes is yet to fire after having joined the team late.
Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat
The blow for CSK is bigger as their influential all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has been ruled out for at least a few days due to a groin injury.
Bravo’s inability to bowl the final over cost CSK their IPL game on Saturday as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs.
Good thing for RR is the return to form of their skipper Steve Smith, who made 57 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Robin Uthappa seems to have found some form at the top, scoring 41 off 22 balls against RCB.
With just five matches each remaining for both the teams, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one, and they know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon.
