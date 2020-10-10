IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Live Streaming (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 25 of Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Super Kings sank to a 10-run loss on Wednesday, choking inexplicably with Jadhav’s approach to batting attracting criticism from all quarters. The CSK bowling will be up against a strong RCB batting line-up led by captain Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a fine knock against Rajasthan Royals.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCB take place?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCB will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCB begin?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCB is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10). The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCB?

The IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCB will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK and RCBKR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.

