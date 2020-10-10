IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: CSK’s batting in focus against Virat Kohli’s RCB

RCB's spot of bother!

Kohli aside, young Devdutt Padikkal has looked in good touch, while AB de Villiers has been a key player for RCB over the years. If the big-hitting Aaron Finch can provide a rapid start at the top, it would serve RCB better.

It is the bowling which would worry Kohli. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has, as always, been the leading bowler while Washington Sundar has been frugal upfront.

However, the pacers have not lived up to their reputation, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini leaking runs.

Experienced Sri Lankan Isuru Udana’s inclusion has given a semblance of control towards the end of the innings.

How CSK’s batting does against an up-and-down RCB bowling attack and how its batters fare against the Super Kings bowlers could decide the fate of the game.