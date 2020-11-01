scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: Punjab fight for survival against Chennai

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 1, 2020 2:43:14 pm
KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Live Score: Punjab battle Chennai.

IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Their playoff chances hanging in balance, Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Sunday. KXIP’s chances of a top-four finish took a serious hit after Rajasthan Royals handed them a seven-wicket loss, snapping their impressive five match-winning streak.

The defeat means KXIP’s fate is not solely in their hands as even a win against CSK will not ensure them a play-off spot. The Punjab outfit will need other results to go their way. Scroll down for all live updates

Live Blog

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Score & Updates:

14:43 (IST)01 Nov 2020
How can KXIP make it to next stage

Kings XI Punjab have to beat party-poopers Chennai Super Kings to have any chance. Then they have to keep an eye on their net run rate and all the other teams who finish on 14 points. As of now, they are better placed than Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in that regard. 

14:36 (IST)01 Nov 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. It is a must-win game for KXIP to remain alive in the competetition. CSK, on the other hand, are already out off the play-off race but would look to end their campaign on a positive. 

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar