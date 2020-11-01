IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: Punjab fight for survival against Chennai

IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Their playoff chances hanging in balance, Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Sunday. KXIP’s chances of a top-four finish took a serious hit after Rajasthan Royals handed them a seven-wicket loss, snapping their impressive five match-winning streak.
The defeat means KXIP’s fate is not solely in their hands as even a win against CSK will not ensure them a play-off spot. The Punjab outfit will need other results to go their way. Scroll down for all live updates
Kings XI Punjab have to beat party-poopers Chennai Super Kings to have any chance. Then they have to keep an eye on their net run rate and all the other teams who finish on 14 points. As of now, they are better placed than Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in that regard.
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. It is a must-win game for KXIP to remain alive in the competetition. CSK, on the other hand, are already out off the play-off race but would look to end their campaign on a positive.