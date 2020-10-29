IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: MS Dhoni plays a shot. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Already out of play-offs reckoning, Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday. KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride.

It won’t get too easy for KKR against CSK, who handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. KKR’s unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A game when it matters most.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR begin?

The IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR are scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR take place?

The IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR will take place at the Dubai International Stadiium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR?

The IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 matches between CSK and KKR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Tim Seifert

