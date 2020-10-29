IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders fight for play-off spot

scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls
Updated: October 29, 2020 5:59:04 pm
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Already out of play-offs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride.

CSK vs KKR - What is on the line

KKR have been holding on to their top-four spot by the skin of their teeth for the most of IPL 2020, till recently they were pushed down on net run rate by a resurgent KXIP. A total of six teams are in the mix for the three remaining play-off spots, with KKR needing to win preferably both, or at least one, of their two remaining matches. For CSK, their IPL 2020 campaign has been unlike any previous season. But they can still make an impact or two in their last 2 matches. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

