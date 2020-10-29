IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders fight for play-off spot

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Score

IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Already out of play-offs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride.