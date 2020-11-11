IPL 2020 Award Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other award winners

IPL 2020 Awards

IPL 2020 champions – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians to an unparalleled fifth IPL title in Dubai on Tuesday, dismantling Delhi Capitals in the summit clash with his famously elegant batting and tactical shrewdness. Rohit’s aristocratic 68 off 51 balls made it an anti-climax with Mumbai Indians chasing the target of 157 in 18.4 overs.

Five IPL titles are certain to make Rohit the undisputed ‘Numero Uno’ player-cum-leader in the IPL Universe. This edition was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bi-bubbles that players had to endure.

Man-of-the-final – Trent Boult

Trent Boult rose to the occasion against his former team in the IPL final. His early inroads into the Delhi Capitals batting order put Mumbai Indians on the top right at the beginning of the game.

“Some days I do like the powerplay. It’s been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I’ve been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it’s been worth it. I wasn’t aware of the talk, but I did have a niggle coming into the match. I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through. I’d like to say I’m relatively experiened. Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that’s been my role in the side,” he said on receiving the award.

Emerging player – Devdutt Padikkal

In a total of 15 Games, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal made 473 runs including five fifties and 124.8 SR. Ishan Kishan receives the award on Devdutt Padikkal’s behalf.

Fairplay award – Mumbai Indians

Along with the winners trophy, Mumbai Indians also pick up the Fairplay Award. Skipper Rohit Sharma comes to collect the award.

Gamechanger – KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya comes to collect the Gamechanger of the season award on behalf of Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

Super-striker – Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians collect another award this season as Kiron Pollard wins Super-striker of the season with the highest strike-rate of 191.42 this season.

Most sixes – Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan earned the Most sixes Award after clubbing a total of 30 across the boundary in 14 appearances this season.

Powerplayer – Trent Boult

Trent Boult has been superb throughout the season to take wickets in powerplay. He has claimed 15 wickets @ 6.8 eco and 3 maidens all in powerplay.

Purple Cap – Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap after finishing at the top of the table with a total of 30 wickets at the end of IPL 2020.

Orange Cap – KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab were out of the IPL play-off race but their skipper KL Rahul finished top in the run race to win the Orange Cap with 670 runs. “Winning the orange cap feels nice, but it would’ve been nicer if we had gone further in the tournament. However I got to learn a lot about being a leader this tournament,” he said.

Most Valuable Player – Jofra Archer

“Really grateful to receive the award. It didn’t go as well for the team, and hopefully this has shown what I can do and I hope it helps the team a little more later.”

