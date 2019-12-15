IPL 2020: Pravin Tambe, 14-year-old chinaman bowler Noor Ahmad in auction shortlist

Pravin Tambe (left) is 48, Noor Ahmad is 14. Pravin Tambe (left) is 48, Noor Ahmad is 14.

The list of players on offer in the IPL auction ahead of the 2020 season consists of 332 names, of whom 73 will be picked by the eight teams.

While there is a lot of attention on some overseas names, some – like 48-year-old Pravin Tambe and 14-year-old Noor Ahmad – could break some records if they are picked.

Tambe, who took the world of cricket by surprise when he made his debut in the IPL at the age of 41 back in 2013, has not played in the IPL since 2016. He had been picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad in 2017, but was not played in the XI.

Also Read | Overseas players for whom IPL teams could break the bank

However, the veteran spinner has been keeping the wickets coming in various T20 leagues, within India as well as in other countries. He registered figures of 5/15 in a T10 match last year, claiming the wickets of Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabien Allen, Chris Gayle and Upul Tharanga.

Tambe is the only player in his 40s in the IPL auction shortlist. The next oldest person is Fawad Ahmed, 38.

Both Tambe and Brad Hogg have played in the IPL at the age of 45 – the record for the league’s oldest player so far.

On the other hand, Afghan chinaman spinner Noor Ahmad, at 14 years, could be the youngest to play in the IPL.

Prayas Ray Barman, at 16 years, became the youngest player in the IPL last season when Royal Challengers Bangalore played him last season.

Also Read | Indians who could be useful additions to IPL teams

Ahmad is a 14-year-old spin sensation, and is expected to follow the footsteps of his countrymen Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The IPL auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd