IPL Auction 2020 Highlights: Pat Cummins most expensive, Pravin Tambe oldest to make cut

IPL Auction 2020, CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, KXIP, SRH Team 2020 Players List Highlights: A total of 62 slots were filled out of 73 in today’s IPL auction with franchises spending a whopping Rs 140.30 crores on 29 overseas and 33 Indian players (32 capped, 30 capped). Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive player as he was roped in for Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. He was followed by Glenn Maxwell who will play for Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore) were other expensive buys from the lot.
Pravin Tambe is set to become the oldest player of IPL. Tambe is 48-year-old and has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions. Shimron Hetmyer became the most expensive buy in the fourth round as he got picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 7.75 crore. Josh Hazlewood is set to make his IPL debut as CSK picked him for Rs 2 crore. In the third round, franchises had their focus on young talent. Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their account as well. Rajasthan Royals rope in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.4 crore. In the second round, Piyush Chawla became a surprise pick as CSK picked him for Rs 6.75 crore.
Highlights
62 spots filled in today's auction. Out of these 29 were overseas and 33 Indians. The franchises spent a total of Rs 140.30 crores on 32 capped and 30 uncapped players.
There were a few bidding wars in today's auction. Piyush Chawla remains the most expensive Indian player in this year's auction. CSK roped him in for 6.75 crore. Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas bowler at Rs 15.50 crore. Cummins will play for KKR. The oldest cricketer in the list, Pravin Tambe was roped in by KKR as well. An eventful auction for the franchise with a few gutsy calls.
Vinay Kumar, one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL remains unsold. Kumar had a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore include Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Rajasthan Royals rope in another overseas player. Tom Curran who has been in decent form of late will play for RR for Rs 1 crore.
Rajasthan Royals rope in Andrew Tye for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Another budget buy for Tye. Meanwhile, Lalit Yadav sold to Delhi Capitals, Shahbaz Ahamad to RCB and Nikhil Naik to KKR for base prices of Rs 20 lakh.
For the third time, Dale Steyn's name comes up in the auction. RCB rope in Steyn once again and it makes you wonder why did they release him in the first place.
After going unsold in the previous season, Marcus Stoinis' name starts a bidding war. After an intense tussle Delhi Capitals win the battle from Rajasthan Royals and buy Stoinis for Rs 4.8 crore.
Ben Cutting and Colin Munro, the impact players in T20 cricket remain unsold once again. Munro played for Delhi whereas Cutting played for MI in the previous edition.
Karnataka all-rounder Pavan Deshpande is set to play for RCB for Rs 20 lakh. Kings XI Punjab engaged in a little bidding war for Prabhsimran Singh roping him in for Rs 55 lakh in the end. Tushar Deshpande picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh. CSK rope in another spinner, Sai Kishore for Rs 20 lakh.
Andrew Tye, one of the most potent T20 bowlers remains unsold once again. Maybe his base price was a little higher.
A good bargain for Delhi Capitals as they get an Indian fast bowler who can make an impact in the death overs. Mohit roped in for his base price, Rs 50 lakh.
Once again, the Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme remains unsold despite consistent performances with the bat in white-ball cricket. Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera remains unsold as well.
The MI camp is happy after roping in Digvijay Deshmukh for Rs 20 lakh.
Anirudha Joshi goes to Rajasthan Royals. It seems like Royals have been active scouting young talents in the meantime.
No franchise shows interest in Kesrick Williams. It seems like IPL is still far away from Williams checklist. The Caribbean's base price was Rs 50 lakh.
Uncapped all-rounder Tajinder Dhillon sold to KXIP for Rs. 20 lakh. KXIP are banking on all-rounders this season.
English all-rounder Liam Plunkett and Australian bowler James Pattinson remain unsold. Plunkett could have been a valuable addition to any team.
48-year-old Pravin Tambe set to play for KKR for Rs 20 lakh. The franchises clap as the auctioneer seals the deal.
Rajasthan Royals could have just retained Oshane Thomas. The West Indies fast bowler sold to RR for Rs 50 lakh.
Kane Richardson returns to IPL after three years. Royal Challengers Bangalore buy him for Rs 4 crore. Richardson played for RCB when they reached the final in 2016.
Kings XI Punjab wins the bidding war against Royal Challengers Bangalore to rope in Chris Jordan. The England bowling all-rounder will play for KXIP for Rs 3 crore. Sean Abbott, Matt Henry and Jason Holder remain unsold.
Young English talent and T20 Blast highest scorer Tom Banton will play for KKR. The franchise rope him in for Rs 1 crore. Windies bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Tom Curran and Jason Holder remain unsold.
Australian domestic cricketer Josh Philippe roped in by RCB for Rs 20 lakh. Mohsin Khan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh.
KKR rope in Chris Green for just Rs 20 lakh. Green has been an exceptional performer in franchise cricket all around the world. The spinner is currently playing in the Big Bash League.
SRH rope in another uncapped player Sandeep Bavanaka for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
Uncapped player Ayush Badoni remains unsold. Badoni played well in India U-19 tour of Sri Lanka previous year.
Kings XI Punjab appoint KL Rahul as their new skipper for the upcoming season.
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. Delhi Capitals' batting looks rock-solid with two more explosive batsmen in their ranks.
Glenn Maxwell will play for Kings XI Punjab once again this season
Among the most expensive buys of IPL 2020 auction so far have been Pat Cummins(Rs 15.5 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10.75 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore) and Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.65 crore).
The franchises will break for high tea now. Adam Milne was the last player in the session who remained unsold.
Chennai Super Kings rope in Josh Hazlewood for Rs 2 crore. Hazlewood to make his IPL debut.
Alzarri Joseph, who registered best bowling figures for MI in the previous season remains unsold. Joseph has had a disappointing run in the ongoing West Indies tour of India. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman remains unsold as well.
England's fast bowler Mark Wood remains unsold.
Left-arm seamer Barinder Sran remains unsold. Sran had a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje remains unsold. Nortje had a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham goes to KXIP for base price, Rs 50 lakh.
Ben Cutting, a hard-hitting Australian all-rounder did not find any takers despite base price Rs 75 lakh.