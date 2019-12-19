IPL Auction 2020 Highlights: Pat Cummins most expensive, Pravin Tambe oldest to make cut

IPL 2020 Player Auction Live: 338 players go under the hammer IPL 2020 Player Auction Live: 338 players go under the hammer

IPL Auction 2020, CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, KXIP, SRH Team 2020 Players List Highlights: A total of 62 slots were filled out of 73 in today’s IPL auction with franchises spending a whopping Rs 140.30 crores on 29 overseas and 33 Indian players (32 capped, 30 capped). Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive player as he was roped in for Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. He was followed by Glenn Maxwell who will play for Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore) were other expensive buys from the lot.

Pravin Tambe is set to become the oldest player of IPL. Tambe is 48-year-old and has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions. Shimron Hetmyer became the most expensive buy in the fourth round as he got picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 7.75 crore. Josh Hazlewood is set to make his IPL debut as CSK picked him for Rs 2 crore. In the third round, franchises had their focus on young talent. Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their account as well. Rajasthan Royals rope in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.4 crore. In the second round, Piyush Chawla became a surprise pick as CSK picked him for Rs 6.75 crore.