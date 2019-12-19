Follow Us:
IPL Auction 2020 Highlights: Pat Cummins most expensive, Pravin Tambe oldest to make cut

IPL Auction 2020, CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, KXIP, SRH Team 2020 Players List: Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player at Rs 15.5 crore

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 19, 2019 9:45:34 pm
IPL 2020 Player Auction Live: 338 players go under the hammer

IPL Auction 2020, CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, KXIP, SRH Team 2020 Players List Highlights: A total of 62 slots were filled out of 73 in today’s IPL auction with franchises spending a whopping Rs 140.30 crores on 29 overseas and 33 Indian players (32 capped, 30 capped). Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive player as he was roped in for Rs 15.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. He was followed by Glenn Maxwell who will play for Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore) were other expensive buys from the lot.

Pravin Tambe is set to become the oldest player of IPL. Tambe is 48-year-old and has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions. Shimron Hetmyer became the most expensive buy in the fourth round as he got picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 7.75 crore. Josh Hazlewood is set to make his IPL debut as CSK picked him for Rs 2 crore. In the third round, franchises had their focus on young talent. Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their account as well. Rajasthan Royals rope in Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.4 crore. In the second round, Piyush Chawla became a surprise pick as CSK picked him for Rs 6.75 crore.

 IPL 2020 Auction Highlights:

    21:07 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    62 players bought

    62 spots filled in today's auction. Out of these 29 were overseas and 33 Indians. The franchises spent a total of Rs 140.30 crores on 32 capped and 30 uncapped players. 

    21:00 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    And that concludes the auction

    There were a few bidding wars in today's auction. Piyush Chawla remains the most expensive Indian player in this year's auction. CSK roped him in for 6.75 crore. Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas bowler at Rs 15.50 crore. Cummins will play for KKR. The oldest cricketer in the list, Pravin Tambe was roped in by KKR as well. An eventful auction for the franchise with a few gutsy calls. 

    20:51 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Vinay Kumar unsold

    Vinay Kumar, one of the highest wicket-takers in IPL remains unsold. Kumar had a base price of Rs 1 crore. 

    20:49 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Udana to RCB

    Royal Challengers Bangalore include Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. 

    20:48 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Curran brother finds a place

    Rajasthan Royals rope in another overseas player. Tom Curran who has been in decent form of late will play for RR for Rs 1 crore. 

    20:47 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Tye gets third-time lucky!

    Rajasthan Royals rope in Andrew Tye for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Another budget buy for Tye. Meanwhile, Lalit Yadav sold to Delhi Capitals, Shahbaz Ahamad to RCB and Nikhil Naik to KKR for base prices of Rs 20 lakh.

    20:45 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Here we go again

    For the third time, Dale Steyn's name comes up in the auction. RCB rope in Steyn once again and it makes you wonder why did they release him in the first place. 

    20:28 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Stoinis to Delhi Capitals

    After going unsold in the previous season, Marcus Stoinis' name starts a bidding war. After an intense tussle Delhi Capitals win the battle from Rajasthan Royals and buy Stoinis for Rs 4.8 crore. 

    20:23 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Unsold T20 stars

    Ben Cutting and Colin Munro, the impact players in T20 cricket remain unsold once again. Munro played for Delhi whereas Cutting played for MI in the previous edition. 

    20:22 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Focus on domestic players

    Karnataka all-rounder Pavan Deshpande is set to play for RCB for Rs 20 lakh. Kings XI Punjab engaged in a little bidding war for Prabhsimran Singh roping him in for Rs 55 lakh in the end. Tushar Deshpande picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh. CSK rope in another spinner, Sai Kishore for Rs 20 lakh. 

    20:16 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Tye misses out again

    Andrew Tye, one of the most potent T20 bowlers remains unsold once again. Maybe his base price was a little higher. 

    20:16 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Mohit to DC

    A good bargain for Delhi Capitals as they get an Indian fast bowler who can make an impact in the death overs. Mohit roped in for his base price, Rs 50 lakh. 

    20:15 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Grandhomme unsold again

    Once again, the Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme remains unsold despite consistent performances with the bat in white-ball cricket. Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera remains unsold as well. 

    20:13 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    MI seems happy

    The MI camp is happy after roping in Digvijay Deshmukh for Rs 20 lakh. 

    20:12 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Royals pick another youngster

    Anirudha Joshi goes to Rajasthan Royals. It seems like Royals have been active scouting young talents in the meantime. 

    20:11 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Kesrick Williams unsold

    No franchise shows interest in Kesrick Williams. It seems like IPL is still far away from Williams checklist. The Caribbean's base price was Rs 50 lakh. 

    20:10 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Another all-rounder for KXIP

    Uncapped all-rounder Tajinder Dhillon sold to KXIP for Rs. 20 lakh. KXIP are banking on all-rounders this season. 

    20:09 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Overseas fast bowlers unsold

    English all-rounder Liam Plunkett and Australian bowler James Pattinson remain unsold. Plunkett could have been a valuable addition to any team. 

    20:06 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    48-year-old Tambe returns

    48-year-old Pravin Tambe set to play for KKR for Rs 20 lakh. The franchises clap as the auctioneer seals the deal. 

    20:03 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Royals buyback Thomas

    Rajasthan Royals could have just retained Oshane Thomas. The West Indies fast bowler sold to RR for Rs 50 lakh. 

    20:02 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Richardson's homecoming

    Kane Richardson returns to IPL after three years. Royal Challengers Bangalore buy him for Rs 4 crore. Richardson played for RCB when they reached the final in 2016. 

    19:58 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Jordan to KXIP

    Kings XI Punjab wins the bidding war against Royal Challengers Bangalore to rope in Chris Jordan. The England bowling all-rounder will play for KXIP for Rs 3 crore. Sean Abbott, Matt Henry and Jason Holder remain unsold. 

    19:55 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    KKR banks on Banton

    Young English talent and T20 Blast highest scorer Tom Banton will play for KKR. The franchise rope him in for Rs 1 crore. Windies bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Tom Curran and Jason Holder remain unsold. 

    19:53 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    RCB get wicketkeeper

    Australian domestic cricketer Josh Philippe roped in by RCB for Rs 20 lakh. Mohsin Khan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. 

    19:50 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    KKR's budget buy

    KKR rope in Chris Green for just Rs 20 lakh. Green has been an exceptional performer in franchise cricket all around the world. The spinner is currently playing in the Big Bash League. 

    19:49 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    SRH pick rookie

    SRH rope in another uncapped player Sandeep Bavanaka for base price of Rs 20 lakh. 

    19:48 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Last session underway

    Uncapped player Ayush Badoni remains unsold. Badoni played well in India U-19 tour of Sri Lanka previous year. 

    19:41 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    KL Rahul - the KXIP skipper

    Kings XI Punjab appoint KL Rahul as their new skipper for the upcoming season. 

    19:39 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Delhi Capitals batting looks solid

    Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer. Delhi Capitals' batting looks rock-solid with two more explosive batsmen in their ranks. 

    19:18 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Maxwell seems happy

    Glenn Maxwell will play for Kings XI Punjab once again this season

    19:08 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Expensive buys

    Among the most expensive buys of IPL 2020 auction so far have been Pat Cummins(Rs 15.5 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10.75 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore) and Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.65 crore).

    19:02 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Shimron rocks
    18:47 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Another round concludes

    The franchises will break for high tea now. Adam Milne was the last player in the session who remained unsold. 

    18:44 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Hazlewood to CSK

    Chennai Super Kings rope in Josh Hazlewood for Rs 2 crore. Hazlewood to make his IPL debut. 

    18:41 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Ex-MI players unsold

    Alzarri Joseph, who registered best bowling figures for MI in the previous season remains unsold. Joseph has had a disappointing run in the ongoing West Indies tour of India. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman remains unsold as well. 

    18:40 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    English pacer unsold

    England's fast bowler Mark Wood remains unsold. 

    18:39 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Indian pacer unsold

    Left-arm seamer Barinder Sran remains unsold. Sran had a base price of Rs 50 lakh. 

    18:39 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Proteas speedster unsold

    South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje remains unsold. Nortje had a base price of Rs 50 lakh. 

    18:37 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Neesham to KXIP

    Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham goes to KXIP for base price, Rs 50 lakh. 

    18:37 (IST)19 Dec 2019
    Aussie all-rounder unsold

    Ben Cutting, a hard-hitting Australian all-rounder did not find any takers despite base price Rs 75 lakh. 

