IPL 2020 auction: Full list of 332 players ranked according to base price

IPL 2020 Auction will take place on December 19 (File Photo) IPL 2020 Auction will take place on December 19 (File Photo)

IPL Auction 2020 Players List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has released a list of 332 players who will go under the hammer in the upcoming auction scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

Players in the auction list ranked according to base price:

2 CR – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews

1.5 CR – Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, David Willey, Kyle Abbott, Kane Richardson and Robin Uthappa

1 CR – Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Thisara Perera, D’Arcy Short, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Tim Southee, James Pattinson, Liam Plunkett, Ashton Agar, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat

75 L – David Miller, Lendl Simmons, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ashton Turner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Cutting, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder, Chris Jordan, Mahmudullah, Sean Abbot, David Wiese, Dan Christian, Marchant de Lange, Ish Sodhi and Saqib Mahmood

50 L – Foreigners: Alex Carey, Shai Hope, Heinrich Klaasen, Kusal Perera, Shimron Hetmyer, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Carlos Brathwaite, James Neesham, Colin Ingram, Daryl Mitchell, Rovman Powell, Jon Smuts, Tom Bruce, Dimuth Karunarathne, Oshada Fernando, Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka, Jeevan Mendis, Angelo Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sabbir Rahaman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Raymon Reifer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Ben Dunk, Tom Latham, Avishka Fernando, Brandon King, Rassie Van Der Dussen, James Faulkner, Lewis Gregory, Ben McDermott, Glenn Phillips, Wiaan Mulder, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Shahzad, Pat Brown, Anaru Kitchen, Ravi Bopara, Beuran Hendricks, Matt Henry, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Karim Janat, Naveen Ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Waqar Salamkheil, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Adam Milne, Dushmanta Chameera, Doug Bracewell, Ben Laughlin , Tymal Mills, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Blair Tickner, Kesrick Williams, Fabian Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hayden Walsh

Indians: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran

Notable names with base price less than 50 L – Cameron Delport (40L), James Fuller (40L), Deepak Hooda (40L), Jalaj Saxena (30L), Priyam Garg (20L), Virat Singh (20L), Yashasvi Jaiswal (20L), Ishan Porel (20L), Ricky Bhui (20L), Dhruv Shorey (20L), Baba Aparajith (20L), Arman Jaffer (20L), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (20L), George Munsey (20L)

A total of 332 players have been selected from the initial list of 997 players who registered for the auction. The released list comprises of names of 24 new players requested by franchises.

Seven players have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. The seven overseas capped players with the highest base price are – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Robin Uthappa has opted for the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore for an Indian capped players whereas Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

The franchises have 73 slots to fill ahead of the auctions. Players like Lynn and Cummins may end up being among the most expensive players on auction day, though the prices of uncapped Indians have also been known to unexpectedly shoot through the roof.

Also Read:

IPL 2020 Auction: Overseas players for whom teams could break the bank

List of IPL squads before IPL 2020 auction

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd