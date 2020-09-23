IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu could miss one more game due to mild niggle

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu plays a shot. (PTI)

A mild hamstring niggle is likely to keep Chennai Super Kings’ in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu out for one more Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Rayudu, who played a blazing 71-run knock in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, missed CSK’s second match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night due to the injury.

“It is not a serious injury. He has a mild niggle in hamstring. His participation in next game will be known only on match day,” CSK’s chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

It is likely that Rayudu picked a minor niggle in his right hamstring during the Mumbai match and has been rested as a precautionary measure.

CSK next play Delhi Capitals on Friday.

They are also missing the services of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo because of a knee injury.

