IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra and Jimmy Neesham engage in war of words

Neesham pointed our Chopra's T20 numbers in reply. (BCCI/FILE)

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra and Kings XI Punjab player Jimmy Neesham engaged in a war of words on twitter after Chopra called the Kiwi all-rounder ‘not a match-winner’ for KXIP.

Chopra had criticised Neesham during his Youtube video saying, “They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner.

First thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing the right team. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujeeb is not able to make it to the playing XI after being in the squad.”

Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qNmotRL0WT — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020

Responding to Chopra’s analysis, Neesham pointed out Chopra’s poor T20 average and strike rate. He took to twitter and said,” Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either.” The former Delhi batsman was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders for 7 matches in first two IPL seasons where he scored just 334 runs at an average of 18.55 and a strike rate of just over 91.

While in a quick reply, Chopra also said, “Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL.”

Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else 😇🤗 I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL. https://t.co/FFuYAyFtMZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2020

Neesham, who is very much active on social media and known for his witty comments and banters, made his debut for KXIP in their second game. He has been part of Punjab Playing XIs for both the matches which they lost. The allrounder scored 8 runs and leaked 52 runs from his 4 overs in the last game while against RR he picked up a wicket for 40 runs but did not get a chance to bat.

