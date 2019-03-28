IPL 2019: Yusuf Pathan hosts SRH teammates for dinner on wedding anniversary

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Yusuf Pathan celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday with his wife Afreen Khan. The allrounder hosted the entire SRH teammates and staff members for dinner to mark the occasion. In a post on his official Facebook page, the 36-year-old shared an image with his wife in which he wrote: “Happy Anniversary my Love”.

SRH teammates also shared images of the dinner on social media to thank Pathan for his gesture. Bowler Sandeep Sharma wrote: “Happy anniversary Yusuf Pathan bhai. Thank you for the lovely dinner.”

Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan added: “Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai . Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥️. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai”

Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai .Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥️. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/osrsNDvqlU — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) 27 March 2019

SRH have, so far, played only one game this season of IPL, which they lost to KKR in the final over at Eden Gardens. The side will take on Rajasthan Royals in an away game on Friday.