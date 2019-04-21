IPL 2019 double-header wrap: A day of nervy finishes

The double-headers of Indian Premier League witnessed tense finishes as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals also won by the same margin against KXIP.

In the first match of the day, Rajasthan beat Mumbai by five-wickets in Jaipur. New captain Steve Smith scored an unbeaten half-century as RR chased down the 162-run target with five wickets in hand, and five balls remaining.

What a moment this is for the @rajasthanroyals as they register a 5-wkt win against the @mipaltan.#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/HMnV2jqOyN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 20 April 2019

Smith stitched a 70-run stand with youngster Riyan Parag (43 off 29) as the chase got trickier towards the end. Parag’s innings was a fine one before he was run out by a brilliant throw from Ben Cutting. With a run a ball needed in the last two overs, pressure built when Turner was dismissed for a duck by Bumrah. Despite the hiccup, Smith and Stuart Binny ensured the side do not make any more mistakes and pulled off a comfortable win for their side.

In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals registered their second win at home in five matches after beating Kings XI Punjab by five wickets. Considering the dew factor in mind, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer invited the visitors to bat first.

Delhi Capitals were also reminded of their previous encounter against Kings XI Punjab where they lost seven wickets for eight runs and lost the match on Sunday. The side was cruising towards a win with both Dhawan and Iyer scoring half-centuries each.

A Captain’s knock from Shreyas Iyer who is also the Man of the Match for the game tonight. Well played, Skip 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1hhQbSTCgD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 20 April 2019

But after Dhawan’s dismissal in the 14th over for 56, boundaries dried up and pressure started building on skipper Shreyas Iyer.But Iyer kept his cool to launch Sam Curran for a boundary to take his side to win. He remained unbeaten on 58.