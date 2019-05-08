IPL 2019: We were outplayed by Mumbai Indians, says CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that his side were outplayed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifier-1, with the Rohit Sharma-led side adjusting better to the slow Chepauk track than the home side. Fleming said MI played a “nice brand of cricket even in our conditions” as the visiting side chased down the target of 132 in 18.3 overs to win the match by six wickets to enter the final.

“They (MI) were confident, playing well and putting us under pressure. They were playing a nice brand of cricket even in our conditions…they have simply outplayed us,” Fleming said at the post-match conference on Tuesday.

“They (MI) have got some players who are more suited to the conditions. They have a pretty good record in Chennai and adjust to the conditions. They are in form and have a nice, balanced side. It is a good challenge when you come up against a side like that it can always be 50-50,” he added.

Fleming said his batsmen needed to pace the innings better during the PowerPlay overs if the team was to post match-winning totals and give the bowlers a defendable target.

“It (pacing the innings) is tough. That is the problem we are finding, we are so far behind in powerplays. We are doing things right from overs 6 to 20, the run rate today I think was 7 and (then) 10 (in the last six overs). We’re getting the right runs there, (but) we are just finding ourselves behind in powerplays,” he said.

The New Zealander said the slow starts had not helped the side’s cause and added a score of 40 or more in the powerplays would have helped.

“You run the risk if you over-attacked in the middle in those conditions, you can find yourself bowled out for 100. So you’ve got to have an element of safety. By the time you get that it’s around 14 overs, from there we were able to go at 10 an over which got us through to a competitive score.

“But we need to have more balance in the first six overs — around 40 would be nice. That may get you to a score of 150-160 which can be a match-winning score. We’re just falling behind at different stages but it’s the first six that’s holding us back. Maybe we just throw the shackles off and have a crack in the next game and see if we can just get ourselves into form and confidence,” Fleming said.

The CSK batting line-up, including last year’s top run-getter Shane Watson, has not clicked but Fleming defended the decison to back the misfiring batsmen and said he did not believe in chopping and changing.

“You have got to back them. We back players because they’re proven performers, doing all the right things, but it is just not working. This can be a cruel game, especially when you’re playing in conditions like this for over half the season,” said the head coach.

“So we make quite balanced decisions or have quite robust discussions around it. And this year we’ve just backed the players we’ve got and will continue to do so.”

Key to our success has been condition-specific planning: MI spinner Jayant Yadav

The key to Mumbai Indians’ success in this IPL was the condition-specific planning in batting and bowling, according to the team’s off-spinner Jayant Yadav. Yadav, who returned with figures of 1/25 in MI’s six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, said his team always went for tactical planning to various situations.

“Our plans on batting or bowling have always been condition specific. For example in Wankhede, there are different plans for different people. In Chennai, there are different plans for different people. So, it’s about gearing yourself tactically to various situations and trying to execute those plans to the hilt,” he said at the post-match conference after MI beat CSK to enter the final.

Yadav said beating CSK anywhere was a great feeling because it’s a complete team which has a great leader (in MS Dhoni).

He said he played in the Qualifier-1 as an extra spinner because of the slow nature of the Chepauk track.

“I played in Chennai because the track here offers spin. I played as an extra spinner and my match-up was against lefties or bowling in the power play. So, I think that was a tactical decision and came off well in the end,” he said.

Yadav said like MI spinners, the CSK counterparts too got enough purchase from the turning Chepauk pitch.

“I think their spinners also got enough turn and because they were batting first and they had to put on a total they were trying to take chances. When Jaddu (Jadeja), Imran Tahir were bowling there was adequate spin and turn and the advantage we had is that we knew after the powerplay we were chasing 6-7 run rate so that played in our advantage,” he said.

Asked about the move to use five bowlers in the first five overs of the CSK innings, Yadav said, “Rohit has been brilliant, it is one of those occasions where he juggled his bowlers to the situation. I think in the power play, the batsman cannot get used to you because if he understands what you are trying to do in different deliveries, he can really size you up because of the field restrictions.

“As professional cricketers, and especially in an always evolving T20 game, there will be different match-ups in different overs and every over counts. We as professional cricketers need to be up for it,” he added.