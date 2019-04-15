IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers dance together for an ad, watch video

Despite a terrible start to the Indian Premier League 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore players Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers looked in high spirits while shooting for an ad commercial.

Enjoying their time away from the field, the RCB players were seen shaking a leg for an ad commercial for Reliance Jio, who shared the video with the caption ‘Play hard, party harder.’

Kohli-led side had the joint worst start to an IPL campaign after losing six straight matches since the start of the tournament on March 23. They put a break to their losing streak on Saturday by beating Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets.

Invited to bat, Kings XI Punjab posted 173 for 4, riding on Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 99 runs off 64 balls. RCB then returned to overhaul the target in 19.2 overs, courtesy fifties by Virat Kohli (67) and AB de Villiers (59 not out).

Some of the fans did not react kindly to the video, bringing up RCB’s poor run in the season.

Or lose hard, ad harder — Sangram Patnaik (@sngrm_ptnk) 14 April 2019

And lose easily… @RCBTweets… — Prabhas kumar (@Kautilya88) 15 April 2019

This is why RCB never wins. They’re too busy with commercial shoots. This is funny though. ???????? — Devin M. (@TitansFederer) 14 April 2019 Advertising

“It is a great feeling to get across the line. Have been unlucky in couple of games. Won’t say we’ve been unlucky in every game, but a couple of games we should’ve closed out before this,” Kohli said. “After so many setbacks, the guys had desire. That’s one word we spoke about.”

Kohli was, however, fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the match against KXIP.