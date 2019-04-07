IPL 2019: Virat Kohli should take the blame on himself, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir took another jibe at India skipper Virat Kohli, whose Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore saw six defeats in six matches since the start of the season. Gambhir said that even though Kohli as a batsman is ‘an absolute master,’ Kohli the captain is ‘an apprentice’.

Advertising

In his column in Times of India, Gambhir wrote, “While Virat Kohli the batsman is an absolute master, Virat Kohli the captain is an apprentice. He has loads to learn. Rather than blaming the bowlers, he should take the blame on himself.”

“I would start with last year’s auction where they messed up,” he added. “Why did they go for Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile if they knew these players were not available from the start?”

“At a small venue like the Chinnaswamy, where the wicket is flat, I would have gone with an out-and-out fast bowler.”

Advertising

Kohli’s side on Sunday went down by four wickets to visitors Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to register their sixth straight defeat. RCB sit at the bottom of the IPL 2019 points table with zero points.

Speaking on their previous performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir said, “Instead of getting Stoinis to bowl the remainder of Siraj’s over, he (Kohli) should have gone with Pawan Negi on a pitch where the ball was gripping,” felt Gambhir. “It is a no-brainer that (Andre) Russell likes pace on the ball.”

“But That is when Virat the leader should have been in the ears of pacer Southee reminding him of his plans for Russell.”

Previously, Gambhir had said in an interview to Star Sports that Kohli, who has not won a single IPL till now, was ‘lucky’ to not have been fired by RCB. “He has been captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should be thanking the franchise that they stuck with him because not many captains have got such a long rope where they haven’t won a tournament.”

Kohli had retaliated by saying that he did not care if he was judged for not winning the IPL.