IPL 2019: Virat Kohli reveals his most memorable innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the Champions League T20 encounter against Mumbai Indians in Durban in 2010 was his most memorable match for the Bangalore based franchise.

Advertising

Kohli is at his best when the chips are down, as he fights in difficult conditions and severe pressure for his side. This is exactly how the game panned out for the right-hander who was just 22-years-old back then. Batting first Chennai Super Kings posted 165/7 and in reply, RCB fell short by just two runs as Kohli was dismissed off the ball for 47.

Recalling the innings, Kohli said, “I clearly remember the Champions League T20 Game in 2010 against Mumbai Indians in Durban, where I scored 49 runs, but we lost the game in the last delivery. I consider it as one of my most memorable innings wearing the RCB jersey.”

“When everyone had given up, I stayed till the end and almost won us the game. This gave me a lot of confidence, and everyone who watched that game, appreciated me – that was my #GameBanayegaName moment,” he added.

Advertising

“The innings that gave me extensive recognition. Mumbai Indians team consisted of Zaheer Khan who bowled that last over along with Sachin Paaji and Bajju pa; and they all saw the game and noticed what I could potentially do, and for me that was a big moment,” he concluded.

Kohli will be leading RCB in the 12 edition of the IPL. However, before the tournament began the Indian captain also called upon his players to be smart and be responsible about their fitness going into IPL 2019.