Virat Kohli tops the list of players with most IPL defeats

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the leading run scorer in Indian Premier League on Friday, surpassing Suresh Raina. The right-handed batsman has now scored 5,110 runs in 168 IPL matches, while Raina has 5,086 runs. He also became only the 2nd Indian batsman to score 8000 T20 runs, after Raina.

Advertising

But on the same day, the 30-year-old created an unwanted record. With Kolkata Knight Rider’s Andre Russell smashing an unbeaten 48 runs in 13 balls, RCB suffered their fifth straight defeat in IPL 2019. With the defeat, Kohli rose to the top in the list of players with most defeats in IPL.

In his 12-year career in the tournament, Kohli has suffered 86 defeats, more than any other player. KKR’s Robin Uthappa is in the second place with 85 defeats, while Mumbai Indians captain is at the third place with 81 defeats.

Dinesh Karthik, who is leading KKR, is at the 4th place with 79 losses, while Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals) and AB de Villiers (RCB) have been a part of 75 defeats in the IPL.

Advertising

Kohli, expressed his frustrated after RCB’s defeat on Friday evening. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the batsman said: “There is no guessing there, the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable. We needed to be more clever, nothing came off and we just cracked under pressure.”

“That’s been our story this season so far. If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crucial overs, then you will always struggle against power-hitters like Russell,” he added.

RCB will next host Delhi Capitals on Sunday in IPL 2019.