IPL 2019: ‘Apne captain ko sledge karega’, Virat Kohli responds to Jasprit Bumrah

With the 12th season of Indian Premier League set to begin from March 23, the fans will get a chance to see Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli facing off against Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli has responded to Jasprit Bumrah in the new IPL video.

In a video uploaded on Star Sports India’s Twitter account last week, seamer Jasprit Bumrah expressed his eagerness to dismiss “world’s best batsman” Virat Kohli in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, which is set to begin from March 23. Now, Kohli has responded to the Mumbai Indians pacer in a new advertisement, in which he tells the youngster not to expect him to go easy on him.

Cheeku Bhaiya? Apne captain ko sledge karega (You will sledge your captain)?” says Kohli in the video. He then smile, fills up his plate with salad, and says: “Chal, aakhir seekh hi gaya tu (Nice, you have finally learned).”

Later, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is seen having a carrot from his plate: “Bas Cheeku bhaiya se, koi udhaari expect mat karna (Do not expect any favours from Cheeku bhaiya),” he added.

In the previous video, Bumrah had noted that he needs to dismiss Kohli in order to be named the world’s best bowler. “World ka best bowler? Nahi yaar. Abhi toh world ke best batsman ke dande udana baaki he. Aa raha hu Cheeku bhaiya aur iss baar, aap meri team mein bhi nahin rahenge, (World’s best bowler? Not yet. I still have to dismiss the best batsman in the world. Cheeky bhaiya (Kohli), I am coming, and this time you are not even in my team)” the 25-year-old had said in the previous advertisement.

Coincidentally, Bumrah’s first wicket in the IPL was that of Kohli in 2013.

RCB will start their campaign on March 23 with the season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile play Delhi Capitals the next day to start their season off. The two sides will play each other on March 28 in Bangalore.

