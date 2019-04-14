IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s fan invades pitch during RCB’s clash against KXIP

Another case of pitch invasion was witnessed during the Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. As RCB came out to chase the total of 173/4, a fan rushed inside the ground to give the skipper Virat Kohli a hug.

The fan managed to give a hug to the India captain, but he was later detained by the ground authorities. Kohli was also seen trying to convince the authorities to go easy on the fan.

This is not the first time fans have breached security to meet the cricket stars during the ongoing IPL 2019 tournament. Earlier, two fans breached security to touch MS Dhoni’s feet during Chennai Super Kings clash against Delhi Capitals on March 26.

A similar incident happened before the start of the tournament. During CSK’s training session, a fan had invaded the pitch to meet Dhoni.

Sensational fifties from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers overshadowed Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 99 as Royal Challengers finally snapped a six-match losing streak this IPL season with an eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab here Saturday.