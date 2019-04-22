IPL 2019: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite 10 year challenge

Dale Steyn might be at the zenith of his glittering career but he has brought the necessary zing that was lacking in RCB’s bowling effort. It was his leadership in the bowling attack that ensured RCB defend a total of 161 at the Chinnaswamy against CSK on Sunday. Steyn’s brilliant spell has convinced skipper Virat Kohli that he can be the gamechanger for the red army. After the match, Kohli and Steyn spoke about a split picture of them celebrating in 2010 and celebrating in the same manner in 2019. Kohli later shared the snapshot on social media and captioned it: “My most favourite #10yearchallenge ever”

Steyn’s influence was also seen in the cliffhanger between RCB and CSK when towards the end of the match, he was guiding Umesh Yadav in the last over of the match. Yadav was under tremendous pressure defending 26 runs against a marauding MS Dhoni. Dhoni hammered an unbeaten 84 in 48 balls but failed to take his side to a win as RCB keeper Parthiv Patel effect a last-ball run out.

“There is a little thing that came out on social media recently the ‘Ten-year challenge.’ I want everyone to have a look at this me and Dale Steyn on the left in 2010 and me and Dale Steyn on the left in 2019,” Kohli was quoted as saying on iplt20.com.

“Dale Steyn looks the same but on the left, you can see it’s a different human being on the left and on the right, it’s a different one. Feels amazing to celebrate with this man (Steyn) after ten years and we would never have thought after parting ways in 2010 that we will be doing the same thing at Chinnaswamy all over again,” said Kohli.