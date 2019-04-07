IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend time with AB de Villiers and family ahead of RCB vs DC match

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was seen spending time with wife Anushka Sharma, his team mate AB de Villiers and his wife and kids. Pics were posted on one of Kohli’s many fan pages on Instagram on the eve of RCB’s match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

In the pics, Kohli can be seen playing with De Villiers’ kids as the two stalwarts gear up for the game. Despite possessing the likes of Kohli, De Villiers, Moeen Ali and Tim Southee in their roster, RCB have failed to arrest the slide that has plagued them over the past few seasons. They have lost all five matches that they have played thus far in the season.

The latest defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders would have been an especially bruising one for them. In a match in which RCB’s batting order seemed to have finally clicked, they posted 205 on the board courtesy a masterful 108-run stand between Kohli and De Villiers.

However, they followed that up with a below par bowling performance. Because of the size of the total, RCB somehow remained ahead for much of the KKR chase despite all the dropped catches and misfields. But then, the mercurial Andre Russell unleashed himself after receiving a beamer from Mohammed Siraj.

With KKR needing 30 from 12 balls, Russell smashed 28 runs off Tim Southee in the penultimate over, thus practically ending the match. Shubman Gill had ran a single off the first ball of that over and he ran a single off the first ball of the next to finish the game.

Kohli was especially scathing in his criticism of his bowlers after the match. “The last four overs, the way we bowled, we deserve to lose. If you bowl with not enough bravery in the crunch overs, then you will always struggle against power-hitters like Russell. We cracked a bit under pressure, and that’s the only story. Had we got 20-25 more, maybe it would have helped. But if you can’t defend 75 in the last four overs, then I don’t know if you can defend 100. We just didn’t have enough composure,” he said.