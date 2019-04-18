IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma host RCB teammates for dinner

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates for dinner at their home in Mumbai on Tuesday. The dinner took place a day after after RCB suffered a five-wicket defeat against MI at Wankhede Stadium.

RCB leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was one of the cricketers who attended the dinner party, posted a photo on Instagram. Captioning the video, Chahal wrote: “Thankyou for the wonderful dinner last night.”

Apart from the leggie, newbies Himmat Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya and Dev Padikkal also came for the dinner and posted their photos on Instagram.

In the ongoing season of IPL, RCB have lost seven of their first eight games. The side has only been able to beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets, with Kohli and AB de Villiers scoring fifties each to chase down the target of 174.

Advertising

On Monday, RCB asked MI to chase down 172. The Mumbai allrounder Hardik Pandya played a cameo of unbeaten 37 runs in 17 balls to help his side to a win.

Kohli-led RCB are currently placed at the bottom of the table. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.