IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings start strongly on the field and on Twitter

The influence of MS Dhoni cannot be denied on the pitch as he has led the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles. They are the only franchise, who have so far managed to defend the title successfully. After attaining great heights on the pitch, the team has also peaked on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

As per a Twitter India press release, the defending champions are the most popular team on its platform in the first week of the ongoing edition. As per the release, CSK top the trend and are followed by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni is the most-mentioned player as his match-winning knock of 75 from 46 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals led the conversation on Twitter.

The release further states that “#WhistlePodu” was the top trending hashtag through the first week of the IPL, which clearly demonstrates the eminence of the former Indian skipper and his side.

Here are the top trended hashtags:

LOVE U KKR … #KKRHaiTaiyaar KKR. LOVE U TEAM KKR . pic.twitter.com/S1DXXZI0qa — Sourav Nandi (@loganluckyman) 2 April 2019

Apart from Dhoni’s match-winning performance, the controversial no ball which was not spotted by the umpires during the match between RCB and MI was another topic that generated huge engagement on Twitter.