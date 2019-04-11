IPL 2019: Turning ball is Andre Russell’s weakness, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Andre Russell scintillating form in the Indian Premier League has left bowlers running for cover. KKR’s six-hitting machine has hardly ever shown any sign of weakness as his mishits tend to land over the ropes. However, teammate Kuldeep Yadav has revealed one area that might trouble the big West Indian- that is the turning ball.

“He has some problems facing a turning ball. If the ball is turning, then he has a weakness,” the 24-year-old told PTI in an interview.

“It’s not just this, I’ve different plans to unleash against him in the World Cup. I know how to stop him and I’m very clear in my mind,” he added.

“He does not take chance against spinners. He’s a terror for pacers. And I’ve never bowled him at the nets. You are always under pressure when you’re hit for two sixes in a row,” he said.

“It’s important how you comeback. All it takes is one ball to get the batsman out. You can assess a player’s character by that,” he explained.

In six matches, Kuldeep has taken three wickets but is unruffled by the numbers and is focussed on his role as a team player.

“If I’m not getting wickets it does not mean I’m not bowling well. Now I play as a matured cricketer and think more about the team. Even as I’m not taking wickets, my economy rate is tight,” he said.

“I feel in this IPL batsmen are not attacking me so much. The batsmen are no more hitting big shots against me. I’m conceding three-four boundaries in every match which means batsmen are trying to play safe barring one match against Delhi,” he added.

“It’s such a format, you may have a bad day where you’re hit for runs. I’m not a magician who will do well in every match. You cannot say I will take so many wickets,” he said.

The World Cup is immediately after the IPL but Kuldeep said that players are smart enough to handle the pressure.

“IPL is very different than the World Cup. There’s no pressure in franchise cricket. You are under a lot of pressure when you play for India. Someone doing well in IPL also struggles for India. But of course, you carry that confidence,” Kuldeep signed off.

Kohli has a different kind of hunger when he plays for India: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav also spoke about India captain Virat Kohli and said that Kohli has a different kind of hunger when he plays for India.

“He’s one of the best in the world, has broken so many records I don’t think he will be affected by this,” Kuldeep said.

“He has a different hunger when he plays for India. Everyone is highly motivated to do well in the World Cup,” he added.