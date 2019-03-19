IPL 2019 Tickets: How and where to buy tickets for IPL 2019

With IPL 2019 just around the corner, ticket sales have begun for the 12th edition of the T20 tournament, which will kickstart with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertising

The IPL opening match will see former India captain MS Dhoni lock horns with current skipper Virat Kohli at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

BCCI announced a provisional IPL 2019 schedule for the first phase as the league clashes with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. With the election dates announced, the BCCI will announce the schedule for the second phase to avoid clash of dates with the elections.

The IPL 2019 tickets are on sale online with every team tying up with different vendors to sell the tickets for their side’s matches.

IPL Tickets 2019: Chennai Super Kings

Advertising

Tickets to watch the defending champions in IPL 2019 can be purchased offline from the ticket counters at TNCA. The online sale of tickets for the IPL opener will kick start at 11.30 AM on March 16 and would continue till the tickets are sold out. Fans wanting to book tickets online can either visit CSK official website http://www.chennaisuperkings.com or BookMyShow.

IPL Tickets 2019: Mumbai Indians

The three-time champions take on Delhi Capitals in their first clash this season on March 24, followed by a match against reigning champions CSK on April 3. While the tickets can be purchased offline at the Wankhede Stadium ticket counter, fans can also book online tickets on BookMyShow.

IPL Tickets 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore kickstart their campaign against CSK on March 23 but their first home match is against Mumbai Indians on March 28 at M Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB will then welcome KKR at home on April 5. Tickets are available on RCB’s official website https://tickets.royalchallengers.com/buytickets/season-12 as well as Ticket Genie.

IPL Tickets 2019: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals host CSK in their first IPL match at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on March 26. Their next game on home turf will be against KKR on March 30. Delhi Capitals’ home games tickets will be available at http://www.insider.in as well as PayTM. Offline tickets will also be available from the counter at the stadium.

IPL Tickets 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first home IPL game on March 24. KKR has entered into deal with BookMyShow for the sale of tickets for the two home fixtures. After Hyderabad, they will square off with Kings XI Punjab on March 27 in their second home game.

IPL Tickets 2019: Kings XI Punjab

KXIP begin their IPL 2019 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Mohali on March 30, before taking on Mumbai Indians on April 1. Kings XI Punjab partnered with Insider for the sale of tickets for their home matches while the offline tickets will be sold from counters at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

IPL Tickets 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 2018 finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their campaign at home when they face-off with Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, followed by a match against RCB on March 31. Tickets for the home fixtures are available online at EventsNow.

IPL Tickets 2019: Rajasthan Royals

The inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals start the new season at home with clash against KXIP on March 24 at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur, followed by a match against RCB on April 2. RR is one of the four franchises to have partnered with BookMyShow for selling online tickets for home fixtures.

How to book tickets on BookMyShow:

Step 1. Go to BookMyShow website

Step 2. Choose the venue of the match which you want to book

Step 3. Select the date for which you want to book your tickets

Step 4. Enter on Book Now

Step 5. Fill the payment details and get your tickets booked.

How to book tickets on PayTM:

Step 1: Log onto Paytm, and select the preferred match.

Step 2: According to your budget book the tickets.

Step 3: You can also choose meals (optional).

Step 4: you can pay via the portal itself, you will receive confirmation on mail.

Step 5: Take print of the mail

How to book tickets on royalchallengers.com:

Step 1: Log onto the website royalchallengers.com and select RCB Tickets.

Step 2: Choose the match you want to watch

Step 3: Choose the mode of payment and complete the booking process

Advertising

Step 4: Once the booking is complete, pay the cost and you will receive confirmation on mail.

Step 5: Take print of the mail