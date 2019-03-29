IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-rajasthan-royals-srh-vs-rr-live-cricket-score-updates-5648925/
IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first
IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Catch Live score and updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.
IPL 2019 SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in their first home fixture of IPL 2019 season. So far, the Orange Army have not made it clear whether Kane Williamson is fit to play or not, and if that is the case then Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. The focus, once again, will be on David Warner and Steve Smith, who will be in opposing teams on the day the ban has been lifted from the duo.
Royals would be entering the game on the back of the “Mankad’ controversy and would look to put it behind them. Jos Buttler showed his form with the bat and he will be the key player for the visitors in the match. Catch live score and updates of SRH vs RR.
IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch Live score and updates of SRH vs RR in Malayalam, Bengali
Play Begins
Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack. Rahane will face the first ball and straightway off the mark. Just 3 runs off the first over. A good start by Bhuvi! RR- 3/0, 1 over
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are looking to secure their first win of the season after going down in their opening fixtures. Sunrisers lost their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, while Rajasthan squandered from a formidable position in their opening fixture against Kings XI Punjab, eventually losing the contest by 14 runs.
IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Updates:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Play Begins
Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack. Rahane will face the first ball and straightway off the mark. Just 3 runs off the first over. A good start by Bhuvi! RR- 3/0, 1 over
Viru's Thoughts!
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Rajasthan Royals
Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni
TOSS!
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first.
The previous season the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was the venue with the lowest average run rate in IPL.
Head to Head
Overall: Matches – 9, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 5, Rajasthan Royals - 4
In Hyderabad: Matches – 2, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 2, Rajasthan Royals - 0
SRH supporters turn up in large numbers
The home supporters turn up in large numbers as Sunrisers play their first home fixture of the season. Will the hosts live up to the expectation?
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Both teams are looking to secure their first win of the season after going down in their opening fixtures. Sunrisers lost their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, while Rajasthan squandered from a formidable position in their opening fixture against Kings XI Punjab, eventually losing the contest by 14 runs.