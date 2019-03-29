IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first

IPL 2019 SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in their first home fixture of IPL 2019 season. So far, the Orange Army have not made it clear whether Kane Williamson is fit to play or not, and if that is the case then Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. The focus, once again, will be on David Warner and Steve Smith, who will be in opposing teams on the day the ban has been lifted from the duo.

Royals would be entering the game on the back of the “Mankad’ controversy and would look to put it behind them. Jos Buttler showed his form with the bat and he will be the key player for the visitors in the match. Catch live score and updates of SRH vs RR.

IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.