IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffer 39-run defeat in their 100th T20 game

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a 39-run defeat in their 100th T20 game. Facing off against Delhi Capitals, the side failed to chase down the total of 156, as they were bowled out for 116/1 in 18.1 overs.

Speaking after the defeat, SRH skipper Williamson said: “I thought the first half with the ball was a really good effort. It was a bare surface, probably a 160 surface. We tried in the second half but never got going with partnerships. Unfortunate performance but credit to Delhi the way they played. No, never any complacency in a tournament like this. Any team on the table can beat anybody. For us, it’s about executing our plans and play our style of cricket. It’s one of those things. The two at the top of the order have been prolific. Delhi adapted well on this surface and used their changes of pace.”

A day before the start of the match, coach Tom Moody had called upon the fans to come out in big numbers on an important day for the team. “Well it’s been an exciting six years for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. We’re coming up with a significant milestone. A hundred games against Delhi Capitals is coming up on the 14th. So the Orange Army, we’re certainly hoping you’re going to come out and help us celebrate and hopefully celebrate with a significant win.”

Promising to put up a great show for their 100th match, he had added, “Just an interesting statistic for all you fans. The first match we have won as a team the 25th, 50th we won, the 75th we have won and now we’re all hoping that this 100th is going to be a celebration with a win. So come out and support us, we’re certainly hoping to put our best show for you fans.”

This is SRH’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament.