Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Steve Smith calls Jos Buttler one of world’s most ‘destructive batsmen’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-steve-smith-calls-jos-buttler-one-of-worlds-most-destructive-batsmen-5634006/

IPL 2019: Steve Smith calls Jos Buttler one of world’s most ‘destructive batsmen’

Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot against Chennai Super Kings during IPL T20 cricket match in Jaipur
Steve Smith calls Jos Buttler one of world’s most ‘destructive batsmen’. (Source: PTI)

The returning Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the “most destructive batters” in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.

The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for involvement in ball-tampering.

“Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He’s an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world,” Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise’s social media platform.

Smith’s Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined his respective team.

Advertising

Rajasthan will be playing their Indian Premier League opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 26.

“It will be great – never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us,” Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL under Shane Warne’s captaincy.

Don't Miss
PM Modi to interact with those who've taken 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' pledge: At 500 places, on March 31
Jet Airways flight safety at risk, says engineers' union; Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Very challenging to bowl in IPL: Basil Thampi
2 IPL 2019 CSK Preview: Chennai Super Kings among favourites to win this year again
3 IPL 2019 KKR Preview: Two-time champs Kolkata Knight Riders will bank on spin attack, captain DK's finishing