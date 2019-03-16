IPL 2019: Star Sports docu-series to focus on stories of lesser known stars

Star Sports will be telling the stories of the younger, lesser-known players who will be part of the this year’s Indian Premier League. A docu-series named Dream On: Game Banayega Name will be broadcast on the channel featuring stories of Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Aryaman Birla and Manzoor Dar.

Journeys filled with grit & determination to make it count! Before the #VIVOIPL battle begins at 6 PM on Mar 23, watch the stories of how big ambitions took a soaring flight in one of cricket’s biggest stages, on Dream On: Game Banayega Name on Star Sports! #GameBanayegaName pic.twitter.com/hdFQXzQV3a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 15 March 2019

The trailer also features interviews with the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli and former Australian pacer Brett Lee. A press release stated that the series “captures the trials tribulations that these youngsters have been through to earn a place on the world’s biggest showcase of talent.”

It also stated that the series “debuts on the Star Sports network on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports First on Saturday, March 16, 2019 and will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday.”

This the year, the IPL, which is into its 11th edition, coincides with that the of the General Elections in India. The schedule thus had to be adjusted accordingly. Matches for the first two weeks of the 2019 season had been announced in February but it will be further assessed when the Lok Sabha polling schedule is released. As per the schedule released on Tuesday (February 19), the season gets underway on March 23 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

A statement released by the league stated that IPL “releases the schedule of the first two weeks (17 matches) of the VIVO IPL 2019 Season. These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates.”

