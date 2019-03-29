IPL 2019, SRH vs RR highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first

– While Rajasthan fielded an unchanged playing XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes as Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem were the two new players included in the lineup.

– After losing Jos Buttler early in the innings, Sanju Samson and Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane added 119 runs for the second wicket. Rahane scored 70 from 59 deliveries before he was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem.

– However, that didn’t stop Samson as he continued striking the ball and added another 64 runs in just 25 deliveries with Ben Stokes and also completed his second IPL ton. Samson’s century helped Rajasthan post 198/2 in their respective 20 overs.

– Chasing a mammoth target of 199, Sunrisers got off to a flying start as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow added 110 runs for the opening wicket.

– Warner was the first man to depart as he was removed by Ben Stokes on 69 off 37 balls.

– Rajasthan then quickly removed Bairstow as Dhawal Kulkarni took a brilliant catch at long-off to dismiss the wicketkeeper-batsman on 45 from 28 balls.

– Kane Williamson couldn’t hit the mark on his IPL return as the Sunrisers skipper was dismissed on 14 by Jaydev Unadkat.

– After Williamson departed, Rajasthan showed glimpses of a comeback as they scalped two wickets in the 15th over.

– Yusuf Pathan along with Rashid Khan, however, made sure that Sunrisers secured their first victory of the season. They completed the chase with six balls to spare.