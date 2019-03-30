IPL 2019: 200 seems a minor total when David Warner is in the mood, reckon Twitterati

Sanju Samson’s hundred went in vain as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow set up a fantastic five-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The victory at Hyderabad got SRH up and running with their first win in season 12 of the Indian Premier League. Chasing a mammoth 199-run target, Warner set up the platform for Sunrisers with a breezy 69 off 37 balls while Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) added a century stand for the opening wicket. Towards the end RR came back into the match but a Rashid Khan cameo sealed the victory for the orange army.

When some one is in the mood like David Warner was even 200 seems a minor total. How distructive his inning was? #SRHvRR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 29 March 2019

Great effort from the boys to come back strongly after the last game and register the @SunRisers ‘ highest ever successful run chase in the IPL. Top class bowling from Rashid & some brilliant strokeplay from Warner, Bairstow & Vijay Shankar. May we keep up this momentum #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/jPIhzk5F9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 29 March 2019

Jos Buttler , Stokes , Smith, Archer- RR.

Warner, Bairstow, Williamson, Rashid- SRH Advertising I think Rajasthan and Hyderabad are the sides with the strongest 4 overseas players, as in all 4 overseas players being gun players. #SRHvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 29 March 2019

Warner-Bairstow-Kane-Shankar. Expecting #SRH to have a different strategy this year. No longer the team that defends low totals but the team that posts and chases down big totals. Bowling looking a little concern anyway…. #SRHvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 March 2019

Outstanding innings from Sanju Samson. Has been really consistent in the IPL and hopefully his performances are not forgotten and he gets a chance to be in national colours soon #SRHvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 March 2019

It seems like @davidwarner31 was never on a break. Ruthless hitting by the Aussie and well accompanied by @jbairstow21. @vijayshankar260 showcases his skills very well once again. #OrangeArmy on a roll✌️#SRHvRR #IPL2019 — Sreejith Nair (@iam_SreejithN) 29 March 2019

Despite two brilliant batting innings—Buttler v KXIP & Samson v SRH—RR have lost both their opening matches. That suggests they have problems with their bowling attack & Archer & Gopal aside, that appears to have been the case so far. #IPL #SRHvRR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 29 March 2019

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Rashid Khan spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “I think I just try my best to be positive in each game and I am working hard and believing in my own skills, so that’s what is working for me. The plan was to bowl in the good length area to Buttler, I have got him out a few times, so that’s why I came in early. I was mixing my variations. Didn’t want to give room to batsmen because the ball wasn’t turning much. I have five different leg-spin variations with different actions. I just back myself with my variations and pitch it in the good length area. I am working on my batting. I need to bat well when my team needs me. My coaches – Moody, Murali and Laxman – have always backed me and given me lot of confidence saying you can hit anywhere, just a case of backing yourself. That’s what I did.”