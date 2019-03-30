IPL 2019: 200 seems a minor total when David Warner is in the mood, reckon Twitterati

Toggle Menu
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow set up a fantastic five-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)

Sanju Samson’s hundred went in vain as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow set up a fantastic five-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The victory at Hyderabad got SRH up and running with their first win in season 12 of the Indian Premier League. Chasing a mammoth 199-run target, Warner set up the platform for Sunrisers with a breezy 69 off 37 balls while Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) added a century stand for the opening wicket. Towards the end RR came back into the match but a Rashid Khan cameo sealed the victory for the orange army.

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Rashid Khan spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “I think I just try my best to be positive in each game and I am working hard and believing in my own skills, so that’s what is working for me. The plan was to bowl in the good length area to Buttler, I have got him out a few times, so that’s why I came in early. I was mixing my variations. Didn’t want to give room to batsmen because the ball wasn’t turning much. I have five different leg-spin variations with different actions. I just back myself with my variations and pitch it in the good length area. I am working on my batting. I need to bat well when my team needs me. My coaches – Moody, Murali and Laxman – have always backed me and given me lot of confidence saying you can hit anywhere, just a case of backing yourself. That’s what I did.”

