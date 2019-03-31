IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB Report: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner heroics hand Sunrisers second win

Sunrisers Hyderabad blew Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the park with a 118-run win. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner’s centuries powered them to 231/2 and RCB in reply were 113 all out.

SRH openers were on fire in Hyderabad, giving the RCB bowlers a difficult time. While Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls, Warner made 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership.

After RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first, his bowlers failed in front of Bairstow and Warner, who became the first pair in IPL history to post three consecutive hundred-run stands.

The duo bettered the earlier highest of 184 shared by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn for KKR in 2017 edition against Gujarat Lions. This was also the second time in IPL history in which two batsmen scored a hundred each.

Bairstow was particularly harsh on 16-year-old Ray Barman from whom he took 17 runs in the ninth over and later smashed De Grandhomme for 14 runs in the 10th over. He also did not spare India pacer Umesh who he hit for 16 runs in the 12th over.

Yuzvendra Chahal finally gave the visitors breakthrough in the 17th over as Umesh Yadav took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Bairstow, who was going for another big shot.

This was the third consecutive loss for Kohli’s side, who remain pointless at the bottom of the IPL 2019 table. If the big-margin chase was already a difficult task for the visitors, things got worse when Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi did the early damage as he picked up three quick wickets including two in his second over as RCB slumped to 22 for three by the end of the fourth over.

Sandeep Sharma then followed it up by taking two wickets in the same over, including that of skipper Kohli in the first delivery of the seventh over. As if that was not enough, Shivam Dubey was run out in the very next ball as RCB’ chase fell by the wayside. At that stage the visitors slumped to 35 for six in 7.3 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme (37) and 16-year-old Prayas Ray Barman (19) put up a 50-run partnership to steady the stand for the visitors but it was too difficult for RCB to catch up. Nabi starred with the ball for Sunrisers with figures of four for 11, while Sandeep (3/19) too was not far behind, scalping three wickets.

Sunrisers made two changes, replacing the injured Williamson for Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi and Deepak Hooda for Shabaz Nadeem. For RCB, Prayas Ray Barman made his debut in place of Navdeep Saini. At the age of 16 years and 157 days, Barman was the youngest player ever to play in the IPL and one of the youngest ever to play a professional T20 match.