‘Bairstow beat RCB by one run’: Cricket fraternity reacts after SRH win by 118 runs

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed sensational centuries to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comprehensive 118-run win over struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership to post a mammoth 231 for two after being put into bat.
With a gigantic target to eclipse, RCB needed a rollicking start but the visitors’ chase never got going as they kept on losing wickets to be bundled out for 113 in 19.5 overs.
What an exhibition of T20 batting from @davidwarner31 and @jbairstow21 . Entertainment level peak. What a comprehensive win for the @SunRisers , they look very dangerous #SRHvRCB
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2019
Bairstow 114
RCB 113#SRHvRCB #IPL
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 31, 2019
Their worst ever, From here it could be only upward for #RCB ??????? #SRHvsRCB #IPL #IPL2019
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 31, 2019
One-sided in the end but so much entertainment before that #SRHvsRCB
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019
Bairstow beats RCB by 1 run #SRHvRCB #CricbuzzLIVE
— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) March 31, 2019
TWO WINS IN TWO GAMES AT HOME! ??
How much did you love this encounter, #OrangeArmy?
#RiseWithUs #SRHvRCB
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 31, 2019
Brief Scores:
Surisers Hyderabad: 231 for 2 in 20 overs. (J Bairstow 114, D Warner 100 not out; Y Cahal 1/44).
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 113 all out in 19.5 overs (Colin de Grandhomme 37; Mohammad Nabi 4/11).