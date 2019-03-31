‘Bairstow beat RCB by one run’: Cricket fraternity reacts after SRH win by 118 runs

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner smashed sensational centuries to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comprehensive 118-run win over struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership to post a mammoth 231 for two after being put into bat.

Advertising

With a gigantic target to eclipse, RCB needed a rollicking start but the visitors’ chase never got going as they kept on losing wickets to be bundled out for 113 in 19.5 overs.

One-sided in the end but so much entertainment before that #SRHvsRCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 31, 2019

Bairstow beats RCB by 1 run #SRHvRCB #CricbuzzLIVE — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) March 31, 2019

TWO WINS IN TWO GAMES AT HOME! ?? How much did you love this encounter, #OrangeArmy?

#RiseWithUs #SRHvRCB — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 31, 2019

Brief Scores:

Surisers Hyderabad: 231 for 2 in 20 overs. (J Bairstow 114, D Warner 100 not out; Y Cahal 1/44).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 113 all out in 19.5 overs (Colin de Grandhomme 37; Mohammad Nabi 4/11).