IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad look to continue winning momentum as Bangalore seek first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will come up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 11 of IPL 2019. While SRH opened their account with a win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday, RCB are yet to register a single win this season. RCB has not had the best of starts to the season with demoralizing losses to CSK and MI.

The Two Teams- The way David Warner batted in his first two outings makes him one of the players to watch out for. Warner will be keen to continue the good show on his road to redemption when he takes on a struggling.

After the match, Warner claimed that it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and praised Samson for his efforts. He, however, said the conditions could be different on Sunday as it would be an afternoon start. Hence, getting the combination right will be key for both the teams.

SRH will be in a happy space as their other players, apart from Warner, have also contributed well. The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar have batted well.

Among the bowlers, Rashid Khan continues to bamboozle batsmen with his variations and also showed his prowess with the bat against RR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has a 11-3 win-loss record in IPL matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium since IPL 2017.

RCB, on the other hand, will be desperate to turn things around. Once again on a slowish track, their stroke makers might find it difficult to get going. Another area of concern is the contribution from other batsmen beyond captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

In the two matches that RCB lost, apart from Kohli and De Villiers, no other batsmen chipped in to support their team. To register a win on Sunday, it is imperative that RCB click as a unit.

Pitch Report- The match will be a 4 PM start hence conditions will be hot and humid. As far as the pitch is concerned, it will be baked by the sun and spinners are most likely to come into play. The average first innings score is 152 but runs will be on offer if batsmen can play themselves in.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.