IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 118 runs

SRH vs RCB Highlights

– Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

– Sunrisers made two changes, replacing injured Kane Williamson for Mohammad Nabi and Deepak Hooda for Shabaz Nadeem. For RCB, Prayas Ray Barman, at 16 years and 157 days, became the youngest ever player to play an IPL match and one of the youngest in the world to play in a T20 tournament.

– The hosts had a brilliant start with openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow on a roll. SRH were 59/0 after six overs, the only team this season to not have lost a wicket during powerplay.

– Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scored a century each. Bairstow scored 114 while comeback-man Warner remained unbeaten on exact 100. Sunday’s innings was also only the second time in IPL history in which two batsmen scored a hundred each.

– Bairstow and Warner bludgeoned the bowlers, bettering the earlier highest of 184 between KKR’s Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn in the 2017 edition against Gujarat Lions.

– Bairstow, Warner centuries propelled the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable 231/2 after 20 overs.

– Despite missing out on hat-trick, Mohammed Nabi claimed three early wickets to begin the collapse of the visitor, who have not won a single IPL match so far this season.

– RCB were 30/3 after six overs, almost half less than SRH in their powerplay. Later, Sandeep Sharma claimed two wickets in two balls as RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali departed to put their side in deep trouble.

– Sunrisers Hyderabad were in complete control at the halfway mark as RCB reached 44 with loss of six wickets.

– Debutant Prayas Barman and Colin de Grandhomme brought up 50-run partnership between them before the former was dismissed for 19.

– It was RCB’s third consecutive loss in the tournament, as they were bundled out for 113 in 19.5 overs.