IPL 2019, SRH vs MI Preview: After win over CSK, Mumbai look to solve Bairstow-Warner puzzle

Before the start of the Indian Premier League season, many picked Sunrisers Hyderabad as the best bowling squad. With Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, along with seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Sandeep Sharma, the franchise managed to defend low totals on a number of occasions last season and looked set to do so this year as well.

But this time around, it has been the batting department for SRH that has caught the limelight, courtesy the dynamic opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. In four games so far, Warner and Bairstow have stitched a 100-plus stand thrice and a 50-plus stand once. The duo also smashed a ton each against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week to help their side to a 200+ total.

It comes as a little surprise that the two batsmen have filled the top two spots in the Orange Cap list. They are also the reason the franchise has won their last three games. When Mumbai Indians travel to Hyderabad on Saturday for the IPL match, their primary task will be to break the opening pairing early.

Mumbai gaining momentum

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed bag so far this season in IPL. In four games, they have won twice and lost two others. But facing off against SRH, the Rohit Sharma-led side can take confidence from the fact that they handed the defending champions Chennai Super Kings their first defeat this season earlier this week.

With the 37-run win, skipper Rohit Sharma would hope that his side has picked up the momentum they needed to bring consistency in results and can go on to break another winning streak on Saturday.

Battle of allrounders: Hardik Pandya vs Mohammad Nabi

The encounter between MI and SRH will see a battle between the allrounders – for Mumbai, it has been Hardik Pandya who has contributed with both bat and ball. For SRH, it has been the Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi. Against CSK, while it was Krunal who settled the side with 43-run innings, his brother Hardik smashed 25 runs in 8 balls. Later, The right-armer picked up 3 wickets for 20 in his 4 overs, as CSK failed to reach the target.

Similarly, for SRH, Nabi registered figures of 2/20 against Delhi Capitals on Thursday and then hammered 17 runs in 9 balls to take his side to a five-wicket win. Facing off against each other, the onus might come down to two in-form allrounders to be the game changers for their respective teams, once again.

Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock