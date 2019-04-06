IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: Alzarri Joseph makes debut, Ishan Kishan returns for Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and elected to bowl first. Mumbai made two changes to their side as Lasith Malinga was replaced by Alzarri Joseph while Ishan Kishan came into the side in place of Yuvraj Singh. SRH remained unchanged from the last match.

Advertising

Confirming the development Rohit Sharma said, “Lasith Malinga has flown down to Sri Lanka and Alzarri Joseph replaces him. Also Yuvi misses out and Ishan Kishan comes in.”

“I would have batted first anyways. Just a different strategy and we worked out what these guys like to do here. And it is now important to assess the first two overs and then see what happens after that. The last match was a great game for us to win, it wasn’t a big score to defend but the bowlers showed huge character to defend. I think we have a bowling attack that can defend any total on any track and keeping all of that in mind we are ready and set for this game.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, “We are going to bowl first. Williamson is close to 100% fitness, but we aren’t even half way through the tournament and with the World Cup coming up he doesn’t want to take any chance. We are playing with the same XI.”

Advertising

Teams-

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah