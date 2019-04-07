IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph’s 6/12, ‘A debut written only in fairy tales’

Toggle Menu
Alzarri Joseph's sensational figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs handed Mumbai Indians a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game.

Alzarri Joseph’s sensational figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs handed Mumbai Indians a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game. Joseph bettered the effort of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken 6/14 in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, on Saturday. Joseph’s figures, which is the best bowling figures in the tournament’s history, drew widespread applause across Twitter. Here are the best reactions-

Meanwhile, man of the match, Alzarri Joseph spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that (on why he didn’t celebrate Warner’s wicket). The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work. The coaches are also helping us with their inputs.”

