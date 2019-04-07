IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph’s 6/12, ‘A debut written only in fairy tales’

Alzarri Joseph’s sensational figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs handed Mumbai Indians a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game. Joseph bettered the effort of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken 6/14 in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, on Saturday. Joseph’s figures, which is the best bowling figures in the tournament’s history, drew widespread applause across Twitter. Here are the best reactions-

Brilliant from this man Alzarri Joseph. Good to see the impact our boys are having in the @IPL. #IPL2019 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) 6 April 2019

Alzarri Joseph is absolutely fantastic … The West Indies are coming back … Love it for the World game … #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 6 April 2019

He will wake up tomorrow morning and realise, to his great joy, that it wasn’t a dream! #AlzarriJoseph https://t.co/bxbA8gLnZ8 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 April 2019

Great come by @csk nd @mipaltan in d game by both d team defending tonight. #AlzarriJoseph was outstanding in his debut. Future star ⭐️ 4 sure👍I’m sure #KINGS11 wudnt believe themselves how did they lose d match from a winning position🤔Anyways great Saturday it was. Gudnite 😴 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 6 April 2019

BREAKING: A debut written only in fairy tales! Advertising Alzarri Joseph, at 22 years old, has the best bowling figures of 6/12 in the history of the IPL!! UNBELIEVABLE!! 🔥🔥🔥#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame #IPL2019 #AlzarriJoseph pic.twitter.com/C5QHMNTiUB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) 6 April 2019

What a dream debut for Alzarri Joseph 6/12. He hasn’t played a T20I yet for West Indies and what a beginning he has has in the IPL. The West Indies’ players continue to create an impact. #SRHvMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 6 April 2019

Some wonderful things happening with West Indies cricket this season. Add Alzarri Joseph’s sensational IPL debut to that.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏#SRHvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 6 April 2019

.@SunRisers middle order clearly failed the test today. Highly impressed by Alzarri Joseph’s spell. West Indies have found another star! #SRHvMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 6 April 2019

AMAZING!!! What a start for Mumbai Indians new bowling star Alzarri Joseph (6-12) as he helped Mumbai pick up the win against SunRisers Hyderabad!!! #SRHvMI #VIVOIPL #CPLPlayerWatch pic.twitter.com/JCIG6vYD9W — CPL T20 (@CPL) 6 April 2019

Meanwhile, man of the match, Alzarri Joseph spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that (on why he didn’t celebrate Warner’s wicket). The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work. The coaches are also helping us with their inputs.”